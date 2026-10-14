A farmer in Volyn grows saffron, which is considered the most expensive spice in the world

A farm in the village of Borochychi in Volyn Oblast has begun harvesting saffron, which is considered the most expensive spice in the world. The flower harvest will continue until the end of October.

“The only farm in the region that grows this crop is located in the village of Borochychi,” the article states. — “This venture was launched here six years ago by 89-year-old local resident Mykola Mykyichuk and his grandson Ivan Yatsyna.”

The farm grows saffron on four hectares.

According to farmer Mykola Mykychuk, it was his grandson Ivan who suggested growing saffron. They use bulbs brought from Pakistan for planting.

“The tradition of growing saffron originated in Iran. My grandson Ivan became interested in this crop, bought some seeds, and we began growing it. At the time, we were unfamiliar with the cultivation techniques,” he explained.

Saffron is harvested only by hand and with great care so as not to damage the parts used to make the spice.

“Saffron must be harvested very gently, right at the base of the flower, so as not to damage the stamens. Sometimes we can harvest as much as 5 kilograms or even 7 kilograms, depending on how many flowers have bloomed,” said Galina Pyrozhok, an employee at the farm.

After the necessary parts are removed from the flowers, they are dried.

The farmer’s daughter, Olga Yatsyna, noted that saffron is the world’s most expensive spice. Dried saffron is also used as a natural antibiotic and in perfumery.

The farm’s owners sell the saffron they grow in Ukraine.

According to Oleksandr Knysh, head of the industrial development division at the regional department of agro-industrial development, global saffron production amounts to about 200 metric tons.

“Production is concentrated in Iran—over 90 percent. There are several dozen metric tons in India, Greece, and Spain. Ukraine’s share amounts to only a few dozen kilograms,” he said.

At the same time, Knysh noted that only a few farms grow saffron in Ukraine.

This was reported by Suspilne.

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