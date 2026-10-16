In Varash, Rivne Oblast, students at Lyceum No. 1 began climbing out of first-floor windows during an air raid alert instead of heading to a shelter. A video of the incident, which occurred on October 15, was shared online. Olena Koren, head of the city council’s education department, responded to the situation and urged that the responsibility for children’s safety not be placed solely on teachers.

A scandal erupted in the city of Varash, Rivne Oblast, over the behavior of students during an air raid alert. Instead of heading to a shelter, students at Lyceum No. 1 began climbing out of their classroom through first-floor windows. A video posted online shows students jumping out of the windows one by one after the air raid siren sounded and running across the school grounds.

The circumstances of the incident and the reasons why the children decided to leave the building in this manner are not specified in the reports. There is also no information on whether anyone was injured during the incident. The video sparked discussion online. Users began asking questions about safety protocols at the high school and the teachers’ actions during the air raid alert.

What the Head of the Education Department Said

Olena Koren, head of the Education Department of the Varash City Council, responded to the situation. She stated that she supports the teachers and considers the hasty accusations against them to be unfair.

The official emphasized that the students’ behavior during the air raid alert was outrageous. At the same time, she said, it is important to discuss not only the teachers’ actions but also the role of parents in instilling a responsible attitude toward their children’s safety. “The incident where students began fleeing through windows during an air raid alert is outrageous. And what’s even more outrageous is how quickly certain people rush to spread this story, accuse the teachers, and ask, ‘Where are the teachers? What are they doing?” But I want to ask: “Where are the parents? Do they talk to their children about the consequences of irresponsibility? Do they explain that an air raid alert isn’t a formality, but a real threat to life?” Koren wrote.

According to the official, the safety of schoolchildren depends on the joint efforts of the school, parents, and the children themselves. She urged adults to regularly explain to students why they must follow the rules and head to a shelter during an air raid alert.

“No physical structures can replace awareness”

Koren also noted that strengthening safety in educational institutions should not be limited to physical measures alone. In her view, it is important not only to create safe conditions but also to explain to children why it is necessary to follow established rules. “We don’t want to turn high schools into prisons, board up windows, or build walls of mistrust. Yes, we will strengthen security measures, seek solutions, and do everything possible to protect children. But no physical structures can replace awareness, responsibility, and mutual respect,” emphasized the head of the Department of Education.

Under her post, social media users also discussed responsibility for students’ safety. Some commenters supported Koren’s position and agreed that the issue cannot be reduced solely to the work of teachers. At the same time, the incident itself raises another important question: Do children understand how to act during an air raid alert, and do they know exactly where to go in such a situation?

How the rules for schooling during prolonged air raid alerts have changed

The incident in Varash occurred amid changes to the rules governing instruction during air raid alerts. On October 15, the government updated the relevant guidelines for educational institutions. The new rules allow for a combination of in-person classes in shelters and remote learning. The format of classes should be determined based on the security situation and the availability of shelters. This means that schools can organize the educational process more flexibly during prolonged air raid alerts. However, specific decisions depend on the conditions at each school and the ability to ensure the safety of students and staff.

In the case of Lyceum No. 1 in Varash, the main question is why students began climbing out of windows instead of heading to the shelter. At the same time, to fully assess the situation, it is important to know all the circumstances of the incident, including the actions of the teachers and the reasons behind the children’s behavior.

An air raid alert is a signal of potential danger, not a mere formality. That is why it is important for students to know the procedure, and for adults to regularly remind them of it and ensure that the route to the shelter is clear and safe.

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