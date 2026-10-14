Another 39 evacuees from the Kherson and Donetsk regions have arrived in Rivne

Rivne welcomed another 39 Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes due to the war and evacuate from frontline regions. Among those who arrived were children, two people with disabilities, and pets.

The evacuation train was met in the regional center by police officers, rescue workers, medical personnel, volunteers, and representatives of other services. It was the 18th evacuation train to arrive in Rivne since the beginning of 2026.

The train arrived in Rivne at 9:00 a.m. Together with the passengers, those present observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of all those who have died as a result of the war.

This time, 39 people from the Kherson and Donetsk regions were evacuated to the regional center. Some of them required special attention and support, particularly children and people with disabilities.

Immediately after the train’s arrival, representatives of the relevant services began assisting the passengers: they escorted them as they exited the cars, helped them reach their transportation, registered them, and provided the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

A few minutes after the evacuation train arrived, an air raid siren sounded in the region. Despite the danger, police officers, rescue workers, medical personnel, and volunteers continued to work in a coordinated manner to assist the evacuees.

For people who have survived occupation, shelling, and the loss of their homes, it is important not only to reach a safer place but also to receive the necessary support after what they have been through.

Every evacuation train carries dozens of personal stories, in which the pain of losing one’s home coexists with hope for a better life and faith in the future. For 39 Ukrainians from the Kherson and Donetsk regions, Rivne became the next stop on their journey to safety.

This was reported by the Rivne Regional Police.

As a reminder, in the Donetsk region, the zone of mandatory evacuation for children from certain areas of Kramatorsk has been expanded. The evacuation will be carried out with children accompanied by their parents, guardians, or legal representatives.

In the frontline areas of the Kharkiv region, the forced evacuation of civilians continues due to intense Russian shelling.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that there have been no calls for evacuation from the capital at this time, but residents should be prepared for a possible intensification of Russian shelling.

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