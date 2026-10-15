The Bohodukhiv District Court of Kharkiv Oblast handed down a verdict in the case of a woman’s death following an attack by a 65-kilogram Alabai. The animal’s owner was found guilty of manslaughter due to negligence (Part 1 of Article 119 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced to one year of probation.

The tragedy occurred in late November 2025. A retired couple let the dog out of its enclosure to guard the yard overnight. The next morning, the Alabai jumped over a 1.09-meter-high metal gate, ran out into the street, and attacked a passerby.

The owners were awakened by the screams and ran out into the street, where they saw the severely injured woman. According to the owner, the dog immediately obeyed the command and returned to the enclosure. The couple called the police and an ambulance, but due to severe injuries to her head and neck, as well as a fracture of the cervical vertebrae, the victim died at the scene before medical personnel arrived.

The court took into account that the pensioner admitted her guilt, expressed remorse, and compensated the victim’s relatives for the damages caused.

Source: Judgment of the Bohodukhiv District Court of Kharkiv Oblast.

A tragic incident occurred in Boryspil, Kyiv Oblast—a 79-year-old local resident died after being attacked by two Cane Corso dogs. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating and determining all the circumstances of the incident.

In the Desnianskyi District of Kyiv, a fighting-breed dog attacked a pedestrian. The woman sustained injuries and required medical attention.

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