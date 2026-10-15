Miroslav Hlavač, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army, stated that the issue of a possible transfer of L-159 aircraft to Ukraine is now closed.

According to him, the Czech government has already made the relevant decision.

Hlaváč suggested that the needs of the Ukrainian military may have changed in recent months. Ukraine may now be capable of carrying out the missions for which the use of the L-159 was previously considered using other technologies.

At the same time, the Czech general emphasized that military cooperation with Ukraine and the exchange of expertise are continuing.

He also mentioned the L-39 Skyfox aircraft, noting that the possibility of using them will depend on Ukraine’s current needs, particularly in the area of air defense.

Source: ČTK

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