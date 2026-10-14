In the Zhytomyr region, an indictment has been filed against a 25-year-old woman and her 29-year-old acquaintance, who helped register Starlink terminals for Russians.

According to the investigation, in March 2026, representatives of the Russian Federation contacted the woman via Telegram and offered her the opportunity to register and verify the devices. She registered one terminal in her own name, after which she enlisted the help of an acquaintance who was looking for other people.

In total, they found six people for whom they registered the terminals in exchange for monetary compensation. Once added to the so-called “white list,” the devices could be used by the occupiers to coordinate operations and adjust artillery and missile strikes against Ukraine.

All of the illegally registered terminals were promptly blocked by SBU officers. The defendants are in custody and awaiting the court’s verdict.

Source: Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office

Earlier, a Russian spy network was uncovered in the Kharkiv region, and four members were taken into custody.

Previously, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of 14,000 dollars.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

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