In Kolomyia, bicycles and electric scooters have been banned around Lake Yuriy Ruf

In Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a special pedestrian zone has been established around Lake Yuriy Ruf, where bicycles and electric scooters are now officially prohibited. This decision was made following a high-profile traffic accident in which a four-year-old girl was seriously injured after being struck by an electric bicycle.

According to Kolomyia Mayor Bohdan Stanislavsky, on October 13, 2026, employees of the Center for Tourism and Leisure installed appropriate warning signs around the perimeter of the lake. The official urged residents and visitors to follow the established rules to ensure that the area around the lake remains a safe and peaceful place for walks, sports, and family recreation. Earlier, a court also fined a Kolomyia resident whose underage daughter struck a child while riding an electric bicycle.

Sources: statement by Kolomyia Mayor Bohdan Stanislavsky.

Security personnel from the Carpathian Biosphere Reserve stopped a group of violators who were attempting to ride sport motorcycles to the summit of Mount Petros, which is 2,020 meters high.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law to increase administrative liability for offenses committed in protected areas. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Read us on