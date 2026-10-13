On October 7, Energoatom signed an agreement with Niko Megapolis LLC to purchase three passenger cars worth 8.93 million hryvnia. The company won the tender.

It is noted that this year, a black Ford Transit Custom V710 Pack Tourneo A320 L2H1 (long wheelbase, low roof) 170 passenger minivan in the Active trim level will be delivered for 3.72 million hryvnias.

The vehicle is equipped with a 2-liter diesel engine producing 170 k.s., an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and modern safety systems. Additional features include satellite communication, winter tires, tinted windows, and protective window film. In showrooms, these minivans cost 3.25–3.36 million UAH each without additional equipment.

Two white Ford Transit V363 Kombi 350 L3H2 Trend FWD minivans were also ordered at 2.61 million UAH each. They are equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel engine producing 150 k.s., an automatic transmission, safety systems, climate control, cruise control, parking sensors, and cameras. Winter tires on rims are also included.

At dealerships, the Kombi 350 L3H2 Trend FWD is priced at 2.39 million UAH without additional equipment.

Journalists note that the payment term is 45 days. The warranty will be valid for three years or 100,000 km of mileage. The company received the contract without competition, as no one else participated in the open bidding process. To participate, bidders were required to submit a previously executed contract for a similar procurement item.

The founder of Kyiv-based “Niko Megapolis” is the Cypriot company “Niko Holding and Investment Limited,” and the ultimate beneficiary is listed as Ivan Nikolaychuk, a citizen of the United Kingdom. In total, since 2021, the firm has received government contracts worth 2.20 billion hryvnia.

This was reported with reference to “Nashi Hroshi.”

Energoatom has announced an international competition for the position of chairman of the board.

Earlier, NAEK “Energoatom” officially received a license to operate a nuclear facility. On May 28, the company was issued a license to operate the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility (CSFSF), allowing it to begin full-scale operations in accordance with safety requirements.

NAEK “Energoatom” reported that it is nearing the midpoint of the scheduled maintenance campaign at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

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