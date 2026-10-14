Rare fish species listed in Ukraine's Red Book have been discovered in the Chernobyl Nature Reserve

In the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, scientists have documented rare fish species listed in Ukraine’s Red Book. Among them are the vimba and the snout-sucker. The research was conducted on the Pripyat and Uzh Rivers.

The scientists collected research data and assessed biodiversity in control sections of the two rivers. They also obtained data on the size and weight of individuals from various fish species.

“Scientists from the Chernobyl Nature Reserve collected research data, assessed biodiversity in control sections of the Pripyat and Uzh rivers, and gathered data on the size and weight of populations of flathead, roach, gudgeon, perch, bream, and roach,” the experts said.

Among the interesting findings of previous studies were the viaz and the snouted ruff, both listed in Ukraine’s Red Book.

In addition to identifying rare species, researchers are studying populations of common fish, including the flathead, roach, gudgeon, perch, bream, and minnow.

Such studies make it possible to monitor the status of the fish fauna and collect data on the biodiversity of the water bodies within the Chernobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve.

The results help scientists assess the species composition of fish in the Pripyat and Uzh Rivers and monitor changes in aquatic ecosystems.

This was reported by specialists from the Chernobyl Reserve.

As a reminder, in September, many grass snakes could be spotted in the Chernobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve. The snakes leave their hiding places to bask in the sun, hunt, and build up their strength before the onset of cold weather.

The Chernobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve has shown feral cows that have settled on the territory of a former farm. According to representatives of the reserve, the animals move freely throughout the territory, find food and water on their own, stay together, and choose their own resting places.

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