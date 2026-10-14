In the Poltava region, foresters released pheasants into the wild

In the Poltava region, foresters have restocked natural habitats with common pheasants. For over eight years, gamekeepers at the Suburban Forestry Unit of the Slobozhanskyi Branch of the state enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” have been breeding these birds to increase their population in the wild.

Every year, the region’s habitats are replenished with new pheasants. To this end, forestry workers provide the birds with appropriate conditions for rearing and gradual adaptation to their natural environment.

Rearing wild birds in aviary conditions requires special care and appropriate infrastructure. A full-cycle pheasant breeding program has been established on the forestry’s premises.

This includes an incubator for hatching chicks, a brooder room for their rearing, and enclosures where the young birds acclimate before being released into the wild.

When selecting release sites, foresters take the birds’ natural needs into account.

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Pheasants are released in areas with dense shrubs, tall grass, and near bodies of water. Such locations provide the birds with a sufficient food supply and shelter from predators.

Thanks to the work of gamekeepers, pheasants are gradually being reintroduced to the natural habitats of the Poltava region, creating conditions for their continued survival in the wild.

This was reported by the “Slobozhansky Forest Office” branch.

As a reminder, in the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, scientists have documented rare fish species listed in Ukraine’s Red Book. Among them are the vimba and the snout-nosed ruff. The research was conducted on the Pripyat and Uzh rivers.

As a reminder, in September, many grass snakes could be spotted in the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve. The snakes leave their hiding places to bask in the sun, hunt, and build up their strength before the cold weather sets in.

In the Chernobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve, feral cows were spotted living on the grounds of a former farm. According to representatives of the reserve, the animals move freely throughout the territory, find food and water on their own, stay together, and choose their own resting places.

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