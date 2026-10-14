Jake Wallis Simmons, a columnist for the British newspaper *The Telegraph*, believes that the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk are weakening Ukraine’s position and giving Russia an advantage.

One reason for the criticism is Starlink’s restrictions on terminals traveling at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. According to the author, this could have disrupted the operation of Ukrainian long-range drones, which rely on satellite communications to carry out combat missions.

Simmons also criticized Trump’s agreements with Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of Russian diesel fuel to global markets. In his view, such a deal could bring Moscow additional revenue despite Western sanctions, while its practical benefit for the global fuel market remains limited.

Separately, the author mentioned reports that during negotiations in Miami, U.S. representatives allegedly threatened to halt the exchange of intelligence with Ukraine if Kyiv did not stop strikes on Russian oil refineries. These reports were later denied.

The columnist also recalled previous moves by the Trump administration: public accusations against Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a temporary suspension of military aid and intelligence support, as well as negotiations with Moscow regarding the terms for ending the war.

Against this backdrop, Simmons cast doubt on the reliability of U.S. support for Ukraine. He noted that the United Kingdom has promised to expedite the delivery of air defense missiles; however, in his view, this is not enough to compensate for a potential reduction in U.S. aid.

Source: The Telegraph

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an audience with King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects positive decisions regarding support from international partners this week. In particular, talks are scheduled with the EU, Denmark, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom.

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