Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Starlink and Intelligence Issues with the U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his intention to discuss the operation of Starlink and intelligence support with Donald Trump and his administration.

According to the head of state, Ukraine is facing large-scale attacks and certain challenges.

He emphasized that Kyiv counts on its partnership with the United States and seeks to maintain it on the basis of honesty, transparency, and mutual trust.

Source: Sky News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an audience with King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects positive decisions regarding support from international partners this week. In particular, talks are scheduled with the EU, Denmark, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom.

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