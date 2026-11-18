The European Commission is proposing to provide Ukraine with 45 billion euros in 2027 as part of a new financial support mechanism. Of this amount, 25 billion euros are planned to be allocated for military needs, and another 20 billion — to support the Ukrainian budget. According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the proposed loan will help partially cover Ukraine’s expected budget deficit next year.

The European Commission proposes creating the Instrument for Coordinated Support to Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of 45 billion euros in 2027. According to von der Leyen, Ukraine’s financial needs for 2026 have already been secured. However, next year the country may face a funding shortfall of 70 billion euros. The new EU mechanism is intended to help cover a significant portion of this amount. “Today we are proposing an instrument that will provide Ukraine with 45 billion euros in 2027. We believe this is the best way to ensure Ukraine has a strong position at the negotiating table,” von der Leyen stated.

The proposed loan will cover approximately two-thirds of Ukraine’s projected financial shortfall. The remaining funds, according to the European Commission President, are to be provided by other international partners.

How the funds are planned to be allocated

Of the 45 billion euros in aid, 20 billion are earmarked for budgetary support for Ukraine. This money is intended to help the government keep government agencies, hospitals, schools, and other essential services running. Another 25 billion euros are planned to be allocated to military needs, specifically to support Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis clarified that the budgetary assistance will be distributed between two mechanisms. 10 billion euros each are earmarked for macro-financial assistance and the Ukraine Facility program.

To finance the loan, the European Commission plans to raise funds on financial markets. The European Union’s budget reserve will serve as a guarantee for this. Dombrovskis noted that this approach has already been used to finance previous EU loans.

Ukraine Will Repay the Loan After Russia Compensates for the Damages

Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that Ukraine will have to repay the loan only after Russia compensates for the damages caused by the war.

At the same time, the funding is not only intended to help Ukraine cover its budgetary needs and strengthen its defense. According to the President of the European Commission, it will also contribute to the continuation of reforms and the deepening of cooperation between the Ukrainian and European defense industries.

The European Commission is counting on the support of all 27 EU member states

Von der Leyen expressed confidence that all 27 member states of the European Union will support the proposed mechanism. At the same time, there are differences among the countries regarding exactly which needs the funding should be directed toward.

Some countries are not prepared to allocate funds for military support to Ukraine but agree to finance civilian needs. The proposed mechanism allows for these positions to be taken into account, as it provides separate components for military and budgetary aid. “All 27 member states clearly state that they want to support Ukraine. The difference among us is that some member states say they want to direct funds toward civilian support,” the European Commission President noted.

She also supported German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s proposal to link funding for Ukraine to the European Union’s long-term budget. Von der Leyen explained that the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) would ensure joint financing and shared responsibility among member states. “I am very confident that all 27 of us will reach an agreement, because all member states are explicitly declaring their support for Ukraine,” she added.

The European Commission President plans to discuss the proposed mechanism with partners in the “coalition of the willing” in Berlin on November 19. In addition, the initiative is to be presented at the next European Council meeting, scheduled for two weeks from now. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the new initiative.

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid, which will include ammunition—up to 1.6 million rounds of 20-mm caliber ammunition—optical-electronic systems for air defense, winter gear, and field rations. Canadian Minister of National Defense David J. McGinty announced the new support during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels.

Republican leadership in the House of Representatives is attempting to use the issue of support for Kyiv as leverage against the Democrats. At risk are the sharing of intelligence, other military aid to Ukraine, and the imposition of new sanctions against Russia.

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