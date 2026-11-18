Employees who support the functioning of frontline territories are being offered special status with additional social and financial benefits. Specifically, one year of work in an active combat zone will count as two years of insurance coverage, and one year of work in areas where combat may occur will count as one and a half years.

This was announced by Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv and head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities, who is the initiator of the bill.

“We want the state to properly recognize the work of people who, every day, ensure the survival of frontline communities under the constant threat of shelling. These risks must be taken into account in terms of wages, social guarantees, medical care, and future pension eligibility. On our initiative, together with members of parliament from the cross-factional group ‘Frontline Territories,’ we have drafted a bill that provides for the introduction of a special status: ‘participant in ensuring vital functions in combat zones,’” the mayor noted.

According to Terekhov, individuals who have actually worked in areas of active combat operations for at least six months, or in areas of potential combat operations for at least one year, will be eligible to apply for the status of “participant in life-support activities in combat zones.” It is proposed that confirmed periods of employment beginning on February 24, 2022, be taken into account. The status will be indefinite and will remain in effect even if the person changes jobs or places of residence.

The head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities explained that the special status will provide additional labor and financial guarantees. In particular, the proposal calls for higher wages for work in hazardous areas, as well as seven days of additional paid leave each year.

“There is also a provision for preferential calculation of insurance service. One year of work in an active combat zone counts as two years, and one year in a potential combat zone counts as one and a half years. This is important for the future pension security of people who have worked for years under conditions of constant danger. We also plan to provide an exemption from personal income tax for confirmed periods of work in active combat zones. And for people who both live and work in such areas, there will be a 50% discount on housing and utility bills within established limits,” Terekhov added.

As Terekhov clarified, the plan also includes additional medical examinations, psychological support, rehabilitation, and monetary compensation in the event of injury or loss of working capacity. Separate guarantees are planned for the families of workers who have been injured or killed as a result of Russian aggression. At the same time, all these proposals still need to be approved by the Verkhovna Rada.

The mayor emphasized that the special status is proposed to be extended not only to public sector employees but also to energy workers, public transportation drivers, communications workers, pharmacy and store employees, and other professionals who ensure the functioning of frontline communities. The decisive criteria should be the actual work performed and the conditions under which a person works.

“At the same time, every profession has its own specific characteristics that must be taken into account. Therefore, in addition to general social guarantees, decisions are needed that will account for the unique aspects of work in each sector. The final list of professions whose representatives will be eligible for the new status is to be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers after the law is adopted. But this list must be as fair as possible and take into account the actual working conditions of these people. We cannot allow anyone to be left without adequate protection simply because their profession was not included in the relevant document,” Terekhov concluded.

Source: “Glavkom”

Earlier, Terekhov explained why Kharkiv continues to spend money on parks and flower beds during the war.

As a reminder, starting January 1, 2027, Kharkiv residents will pay more for water supply and wastewater services. The city council’s executive committee has already approved the new rates: a cubic meter of water will cost 57.50 UAH, and wastewater services will cost 27.99 UAH. In total, residents will have to pay 85.49 UAH per cubic meter for both services, up from the current 69.24 UAH.

Recently, in Kharkiv, heating and hot water services were partially suspended as a result of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure. Additionally, due to unstable voltage in the power grids, there may be delays in metro train service.

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