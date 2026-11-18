On November 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state honors to 488 non-commissioned officers and senior non-commissioned officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the document, the sergeants and senior non-commissioned officers were honored for the personal courage they demonstrated in defending Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for their selfless and exemplary performance of their military duties.

The soldiers received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Princess Olga, and Danylo Halytskyi, as well as the Order “For Courage” and the medals “For Military Service to Ukraine,” “For Impeccable Service,” “Defender of the Fatherland,” and “For a Life Saved.”

The corresponding decrees No. 1121/2026 and No. 1122/2026 have been published on the President’s website.

Zelenskyy honored 397 defenders of Ukraine, nearly half of them posthumously.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree awarding 40 military personnel who demonstrated exceptional courage in the fight for the country’s territorial integrity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order “For Courage,” Second Class, to Police Major Volodymyr Brykovets, a soldier in the National Police’s “Lut” Joint Assault Brigade.

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