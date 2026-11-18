On Thursday, November 19, Odesa will honor the memory of those who died as a result of the Russian attack on the city on November 18.

The Ukrainian national flag and the flag of Odesa, both bearing black mourning ribbons, will be flown at half-mast on public buildings.

Municipal enterprises, institutions, and organizations have been advised to limit music and entertainment events.

Source: Odesa City Council.

A residential building was damaged as a result of a morning attack by Russian troops on downtown Odesa on November 18. Three civilians were killed, and seven more residents were injured.

During the morning Russian attack on the M-05 Kyiv–Odesa highway, Andriy, the driver of a shuttle bus for the National Military Memorial Cemetery, was killed. The bus sustained damage as a result of the strike.

On September 2, a Russian drone struck in the immediate vicinity of passenger train No. 53/54 on the Odesa–Dnipro route at one of the stations on the Dnipro Railway. The locomotive was hit, but thanks to the timely response of the railway monitoring team, the threat was detected in advance, and the passengers, as well as the train and locomotive crews, were evacuated to shelters before the strike occurred.

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