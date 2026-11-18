The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has set new maximum rates for dormitory fees at state and municipal institutions of higher education and pre-higher vocational education. From now on, the maximum cost cannot exceed 20% of the minimum standard academic scholarship.

This restriction applies to all students and applicants, regardless of their form of study or source of funding. Educational institutions will coordinate the specific cost of housing with student self-government bodies.

Taking into account scholarship amounts, the maximum monthly dormitory fee for students at universities and institutes will be 800 hryvnias (20% of a 4,000-hryvnia scholarship). For students at pre-higher vocational education institutions, including colleges, the cap is set at 604 hryvnias (20% of a 3,020 hryvnia scholarship).

The previous rules were governed by a joint order issued by the relevant ministries in 2011, which capped the cost of housing at 40% of the scholarship. Since the base scholarship for university students has increased from 2,000 to 4,000 hryvnias, lowering the percentage cap to 20% has made it possible to maintain the previous monetary limit of 800 hryvnias per month.

Source: Order of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Koretsky announced an increase in student scholarships and teachers’ salaries effective September 1.

The Ministry of Education and Science has created a special online calculator that allows teachers to calculate their own salaries, taking into account the pay raise.

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