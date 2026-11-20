In Mykolaiv, a 23-year-old local resident was notified that he is suspected of setting fire to a Volkswagen Crafter. According to the investigation, he received the order from an unknown person via Telegram and was promised in return that he would not face criminal charges. The vehicle was set on fire on November 16, 2026.

The man was notified of the charges under the procedural supervision of prosecutors from the Mykolaiv District Prosecutor’s Office. He is suspected of intentionally damaging another person’s property by arson—under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to investigators, the Mykolaiv resident met an unknown person via Telegram. The person offered him the opportunity to set cars on fire within the city limits. In exchange for carrying out these tasks, the man was promised that he would not face criminal charges.

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Law enforcement officials believe the 23-year-old man agreed to this proposal. On November 16, 2026, he found a Volkswagen Crafter and set it on fire. Afterward, the suspect informed the person coordinating his actions that the task had been completed. Prosecutors have now filed a motion with the court requesting that a pretrial measure be imposed on the man. The prosecutor’s office’s statement does not specify which measure is being proposed.

For arson of another person’s property under these circumstances, the man faces up to 10 years in prison. The pretrial investigation is being conducted by Police Station No. 2 of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Mykolaiv Oblast. At the same time, the notification of suspicion does not mean that the man has already been found guilty. According to Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law and by a court conviction. This was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Cherkasy region, a local resident suspected of treason was apprehended. According to the investigation, the man collected and passed on information to Russia’s FSB regarding the deployment locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

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