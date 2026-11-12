Brussels has stated that the U.S. Starshield satellite system—which is vital for protecting the Ukrainian population and territory—must be restored immediately.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Renié emphasized that the call is related to reports of satellite communication disruptions in Ukraine.

Due to repeated speed restrictions on terminals while on the move, the Ukrainian military has faced communication problems, particularly when countering Russian attack drones.

Ukrainian units are reporting significant disruptions in the Starshield satellite system’s operation along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territories. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on November 12 following briefings by Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump personally called SpaceX founder Elon Musk, demanding that he lift the speed and operational restrictions on Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system—for the Ukrainian military.

A Pentagon inspector rejected the request regarding Starlink’s operation in Ukraine — Interia

Rubio stated that Ukraine does not yet have access to Starshield

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