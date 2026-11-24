British Defense Minister Wes Streeting visited Kharkiv, located approximately 20 kilometers from the front line. During his visit, he announced the provision of additional RapidRanger anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Wes Streeting became the first British defense minister to visit Kharkiv, located 20 km from the front line in eastern Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense reported today.

“During his visit, Streeting praised the extraordinary courage of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s continued military support to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses, as Russia continues its brutal attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical national infrastructure,” the statement said.

Streeting announced that the British government will provide Ukraine with additional RapidRanger launchers at the direct request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It is noted that RapidRanger launchers have already been used effectively by Ukraine against Russian aerial threats, including Shahed propeller-driven and jet-powered drones.

“The additional launchers will help Ukraine protect its people, cities, and critical infrastructure from the ongoing attacks by Russian forces,” the ministry added.

This was reported by The Guardian.

On November 23, British Defense Minister Wes Streeting stated that disruptions to the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems in Ukraine require a clear explanation.

On November 21, British Defense Minister Wes Streeting was forced to interrupt his speech due to a Russian attack on Kyiv.

British Defense Minister Wes Streeting urged European countries to treat Vladimir Putin’s statements—that Russia has no intention of attacking Europe—with caution. He reminded the audience that the Russian army is already waging war on the European continent—against Ukraine.

Read us on