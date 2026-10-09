Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 2.1% over the month

In September, prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1% compared to August. Eggs saw the sharpest increase—a 43.6% jump. Prices for education, clothing and footwear, sugar, and fuel also rose significantly.

Inflation in Ukraine accelerated significantly in September. While consumer prices rose by only 0.1% in August, they increased by 2.1% over the course of the month. On a year-over-year basis, inflation reached 10%. Since the beginning of 2026, compared to December 2025, prices for goods and services have risen by 8.4%. Eggs saw the sharpest price increase over the month—43.6%. This is the most notable increase among the goods and services listed in the statistics. The cost of education also rose significantly: in September, it increased by 17.4%.

Ukrainians also paid more for clothing and footwear, with prices for these items rising by 8.5%. Sugar prices rose by 8.3%. Utility costs also rose. Water supply became 5.6% more expensive, and sewer services rose by 5.5%. Another notable change affected motorists: fuel and lubricants increased in price by 5.2% in September.

At the same time, some goods and services became cheaper. In particular, fruit prices fell by 5.7%, and vegetable prices by 2.3%. The cost of passenger rail travel also decreased by 0.3%. Thus, overall price growth accelerated in September after remaining virtually unchanged in August. The most significant changes were seen in the cost of eggs and education, while fruits and vegetables, on the other hand, became cheaper. These figures were released by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

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