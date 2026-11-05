Government providing additional generators to Kyiv for water utility operations — Koretskyi

The government will provide Kyiv with 10 additional generators to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the water utility during power outages. Another 21 backup power sources will be provided to 12 local communities in other regions of Ukraine.

According to him, water supply and wastewater systems must be equipped with backup power sources. This should help prevent disruptions in water supply in the event of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

“People should not be left without water every time there is a Russian attack on the power grid,” Koretsky emphasized.

The equipment will be provided to the communities using funds from the state budget’s reserve fund as part of a program to supply settlements with mobile generators.

The prime minister also urged local authorities to install and connect the equipment as soon as possible to ensure the stable operation of water supply and wastewater systems during power outages.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

Currently, Kyiv’s water supply and wastewater systems are only partially prepared for emergencies. Despite receiving over 100 generators, the backup equipment cannot fully replace the centralized power supply, so the risk of system disruptions remains.

The day before, water pressure dropped in four districts of Kyiv due to a power outage.

Prior to that, water pressure in Kyiv had also dropped due to a power outage affecting the infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in Bila Tserkva, the water supply will be shut off due to a drone strike.

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