Maxim Nelipa's ex-wife touched people's hearts with her memories of him

On October 15, Maksym Nelipa would have turned 50. Tamara Nelipa, the ex-wife of the actor, TV host, and soldier, dedicated a touching Instagram post to him, in which she shared heartfelt words and an old photo. She admitted that the family misses Maksym dearly; he was killed in action in May 2025.

On the day Maxim Nelipa would have celebrated his 50th birthday, his ex-wife Tamara remembered him on social media. She posted an old photo and wrote about how he will forever remain in the memory of his loved ones. “Maksym, today you would have turned 50…! You will forever remain the brightest, happiest, smartest, most talented, and kindest person to us! I want to believe that you’re doing well there and that it doesn’t hurt as much anymore… Our children are a continuation of you! We miss you so much…,” Tamara wrote on October 15.

In the post, she addressed Maksym by his nickname—"Maksy"—and recalled the qualities for which his loved ones cherished him. Separately, Tamara wrote about their children, who, in her words, remain an extension of their father. Under the post, social media users expressed their condolences to the family and shared words in memory of the fallen defender. “May Maxim’s memory live on! On his birthday, for some reason, it’s you I want to wish many long and happy years,” wrote one user.

Another commenter remembered Nelipa as a public figure and a soldier who stood up to defend Ukraine. “There are no words to describe the pain when loved ones are gone. Something left unsaid, something left undone, something left unwritten… I knew Maksym as a public figure and a brave man who went to defend the country. He is and will remain a Hero in our memory!” the comment reads.

Other users also left brief messages of support: “We remember… such a bright person” and “May the memory of such a brave and talented man live on! Glory and eternal memory!”

What Maksym Nelipa Is Remembered For

Before the full-scale invasion, Maksym Nelipa was a well-known actor and TV host. He reached the peak of his popularity in the mid-2000s. He hosted the TV shows “Win a Million” and “Rise.” In 2007, he participated in the “Dancing with the Stars” project, where he partnered with dancer Olena Shoptenko. In 2017, Nelipa joined the “Diesel Show” team.

Viewers remembered him for his sense of humor, energy, and work on television. Later, his life changed: after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, he decided to join the defense of Ukraine.

Maksym Nelipa was killed during a combat mission

After the outbreak of the war, Nelipa volunteered to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He served in the 14th Separate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment. On May 12, 2025, Maksym Nelipa was killed while carrying out a combat mission. Just the day before, he had been appointed company commander.

His death was a loss not only for his family but also for the people who knew him from his television projects and followed his military service. On the day Maksym would have turned 50, Tamara Nelipa shared personal memories of her late husband. Her post served as a reminder of the journey of a TV host who, after the outbreak of full-scale war, stood up to defend his country and died on the front lines.

Read us on