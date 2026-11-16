Koretsky Discussed Defense Tranches, Winter Aid, and Sanctions Against Russia with EU Leaders

During his visit to Brussels, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi held meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, discussing funding for 2027, emergency energy support, and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

“I expressed gratitude for the 1.7 billion euros from the EU to strengthen defense under the Ukraine Support Loan. The funds have already been transferred to the treasury account today and will be allocated to priority defense needs,” the head of the Ukrainian government reported on his Telegram channel, adding that the total amount of defense funding under this mechanism has reached 14.6 billion euros.

The parties also agreed on the details of an emergency winter aid package to counter attacks on the energy sector, the prospects for opening the fourth and fifth negotiation clusters regarding Ukraine’s accession to the EU in December, and the need to adopt the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible.

Source: Telegram channel of Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

On October 13, the EU officially opened two new negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s accession.

Ukraine and Hungary plan to establish an intergovernmental commission to address Budapest’s blocking of the latest negotiation clusters. Their opening is essential for Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession.

More than half of European Union residents—53%—believe that Ukraine should not be admitted to the EU in the coming years. At the same time, 47% of those surveyed support the opposite position.

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