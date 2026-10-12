Ukrainian doctor Yevgen Komarovsky, appearing on “Fabrika Novosti,” assessed the health of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, noting that the Kremlin leader’s public behavior and activities do not indicate the presence of any serious physical illnesses. However, he has long been mentally ill.

“For a man his age, he’s quite active: he jumps, runs, and can talk for a long time without getting out of breath. I don’t see any obvious physical ailments based on his appearance that could turn him into a ‘black swan.’ But without a doubt, this man’s mental state raises very serious concerns, and has done so for quite some time,” Komarovsky said.

According to the doctor, Putin’s main problem lies in his prolonged lack of access to objective information, since decisions are made exclusively on the basis of distorted reports from “red folders.”

Comparing the Russian dictator to U.S. President Donald Trump—in whom the doctor noted signs of dementia—Komarovsky emphasized that Putin has deliberately kept himself in informational isolation for 26 years. In addition, the doctor dismissed theories about the Russian president having body doubles as conspiracy theories, since it is impossible to imitate facial expressions, intonations, and gestures at such a high level, and urged people to focus on preparing for the winter.

Source: “Fabrika Novosti” broadcast featuring Yevgeny Komarovsky.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may have at least three body doubles. This indicates the fear and weakness of the Kremlin regime. This was reported by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, stated that a body double of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had visited the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories in the Kherson and Luhansk regions.

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