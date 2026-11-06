Two cars worth nearly 2 million hryvnias are being confiscated from the family of a former TCC director in the Odesa region

On November 5, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the confiscation of two Toyota vehicles with a total value of nearly 2 million hryvnias, which were used by the family of the former head of the district territorial center for recruitment and social support in the Odesa region.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

The vehicles in question are a 2022 Toyota C-HR HYBRID valued at 1.38 million hryvnias and a 2021 Toyota C-HR valued at 564,800 hryvnias. The total value of the property is 1,946,419 hryvnias.

The Court of Appeals upheld the High Anti-Corruption Court’s decision of April 3, 2026, to forfeit these assets to the state. According to the SAP, the vehicles were purchased by close relatives of the former official, but he was able to control them directly or indirectly.

Prosecutors established that neither the former head of the TCC himself nor his relatives had sufficient legal income to purchase these vehicles. The lawsuit was based on materials from the State Bureau of Investigations and evidence gathered by a SAPO prosecutor.

The decision of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court became final on November 5, 2026, immediately upon its announcement.

Source: SAP

In Kryvyi Rih, a former TCC military officer is suspected of extorting $28,000 to resolve an issue with the State Security Service.

In Donetsk Oblast, a TCC official is suspected of accepting a $15,500 bribe.

In Odesa, a TCC officer was fined 93,500 UAH for accepting a bribe in the form of diesel fuel vouchers.

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