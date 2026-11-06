In the Kirovohrad region, a 9-year-old boy spilled boiling water from a teapot onto himself and suffered burns over 32% of his body. The child was taken to the hospital more than 18 hours after the injury occurred. His mother was notified that she is suspected of willful neglect of her child-care duties, which led to serious consequences.

According to the investigation, the accident occurred in May. The nine-year-old boy tripped over the kettle’s cord, which was hanging down to the floor, and spilled boiling water on himself. The kettle itself was defective, lacked a lid, and was left in a place accessible to children. As a result, the child suffered burns covering 32% of his body and went into burn shock. A forensic medical examination determined that the injuries were severe and life-threatening.

After the incident, the mother called the pediatrician. At the doctor’s request, she sent photos of the boy’s injuries. Upon seeing the child’s condition, the doctor insisted on immediate hospitalization and warned that she would contact the police if the request was refused. However, the boy was not taken to the hospital until more than 18 hours after sustaining the burns. It was precisely this delay in providing medical care that has become one of the circumstances being investigated by law enforcement.

The family’s living conditions

The family is raising three children: the injured boy, who is now 10 years old, his 8-year-old sister, and his 3-year-old brother. Their stepfather lives with them. According to the prosecutor’s office, the family faces difficult living conditions and is registered with social services. Specialists have visited the family on multiple occasions. During these visits, they reminded the adults of the need to improve their living conditions and properly care for the children.

Investigators are examining whether the mother fulfilled her parental responsibilities and whether proper attention to the children’s safety could have prevented the boy’s injury. Law enforcement officials are also determining the circumstances under which the child went so long without receiving necessary medical care.

What the Mother Faces

The woman has been notified of charges under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—willful failure to fulfill child-care obligations, resulting in serious consequences. The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from Police Station No. 1 of the Kropyvnytskyi District Police Department under the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kirovohrad Oblast. The Znam’yanka District Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing the proceedings.

However, the notification of suspicion does not mean that the woman has already been found guilty. In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law and by a court conviction. This was reported by the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Read us on