In Knyazhychi, near Kyiv, unknown individuals poisoned dogs and cats

In the village of Knyazhychi, unknown individuals poisoned dogs and cats. Some of the animals that died were pets. A local resident reported the incident to the police.

An investigative team and a community police officer arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers interviewed potential suspects and witnesses.

The police are conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances of the poisoning and identify those responsible for the animals’ deaths.

Source: Kyiv Regional Police

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