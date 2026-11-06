Sybiga Outlined Ukraine's Red Lines in Negotiations with Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga outlined the key principles that the Ukrainian government will follow as it prepares for a new round of peace talks.

Following a meeting in Warsaw with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the country’s position is based on unwavering respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In addition, the Ukrainian side insists on retaining the full right to independently develop its defense capabilities without any external restrictions and categorically rejects any attempts to make decisions regarding Ukraine’s future or Europe’s security architecture without the direct participation of Kyiv and its European partners.

Source: Glavkom.

Negotiations on resolving the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

U.S. Special Presidential Representative Steve Witkoff handed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a document outlining the U.S. side’s proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made public his position on this document and the key parameters of the negotiations.

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