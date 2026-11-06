An injured Rottweiler was found in someone else's yard in the Carpathian region

In the village of Rozhnevye Polya in the Kolomyia district, a Rottweiler was found with a head injury, a collar, and a chain. According to local residents, unknown individuals brought the dog there and left it in someone else’s yard. The police have already identified the dog’s owner and are investigating how the dog ended up in another village and under what circumstances it sustained the injury.

A report about the found dog was received via the 102 hotline on November 6 at 12:50 p.m. Patrol officers and an investigative team from the Sniatyn Police Department were immediately dispatched to the scene. The callers told law enforcement that unknown individuals had brought the animal and left it in the yard. Police are currently verifying this information. They are also investigating why the Rottweiler was found outside its home village and how it sustained a head injury.

During their investigation, law enforcement officers identified the dog’s owner. She turned out to be a 37-year-old resident of the village of Shevchenkove. Police must determine under what circumstances the animal was left unattended and whether this could constitute animal cruelty. Volunteers were also working at the scene. They took the Rottweiler to Ivano-Frankivsk, where it is to receive the necessary veterinary care.

Currently, the police are gathering information about the incident and interviewing potential witnesses. The details have already been recorded in the Unified Register of Reports and Notifications of Criminal Offenses and Other Incidents. After an investigation, law enforcement officials will determine the legal classification of the incident. For now, the circumstances surrounding the dog’s presence in a stranger’s yard and the cause of its injuries remain unclear. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Police.

In Sloviansk, emergency responders rescued a dog from a house destroyed by a Russian airstrike. The frightened animal was found during an inspection of damaged homes.

On Wednesday, October 28, Russian troops attacked the “Step Toward Animals” shelter in Chernihiv. One dog was killed in the strike. The Russians used a “Banderole”-type rocket-powered drone to carry out the attack on the city.

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