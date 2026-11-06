In Boryslav, a kindergarten director was reprimanded following a complaint about breakfast

In Boryslav, Lviv Oblast, Kindergarten No. 11 “Kalyonka” was inspected following a social media post about the children’s breakfast. The published photo showed pasta and a piece of bread. Following an internal investigation, the acting director of the facility, Maria Romaniv, received a reprimand.

Experts from the Main Directorate of the State Food and Consumer Service in Lviv Oblast took notice of the situation. The incident was triggered by a social media post by Mariana Sherbanik. The author of the post was outraged by what she described as the breakfast served to the children at the “Kalyonka” kindergarten. The photo accompanying the post shows plates with pasta and a piece of bread. This combination of foods raised questions about the nutritional adequacy of the children’s meals. The author also asked how much public funding is allocated for each child’s meals and exactly how it is spent.

“Dear leadership of the Department of Education, would you eat this for breakfast yourselves? Or do you feed your own children this way? Pasta and a piece of bread! Is this what you call a nutritious meal for young children? I’m very curious to know how much budget funding is allocated for each child’s meals and where that money goes,” wrote Mariana Sherbanik.

After the post appeared, the State Food and Consumer Service decided to investigate what had happened at the facility. To do so, specialists sent an official request to the Boryslav Department of Education. Subsequently, an internal investigation was conducted at the kindergarten. Based on the results, acting director Maria Romaniv received a reprimand. As explained by the State Food and Consumer Service, the reason was improper performance of her official duties. Specifically, this involved insufficient oversight of the organization of meals for the children and violations of relevant requirements.

Following the inspection, “Kalyonka” also tightened controls over food preparation. Special attention must be paid to the quality and safety of food products, as well as compliance with sanitary standards. The results of the inspection were reported by the Main Directorate of the State Food and Consumer Service in Lviv Oblast on November 6.

Ukraine has changed the rules for using shelters in educational institutions. During in-person classes, school shelters will be designated primarily for students and teachers, while shelters in kindergartens will be used exclusively to protect children and staff. At the same time, under certain conditions, local authorities may allow both members of the educational community and other citizens to be present in school shelters simultaneously.

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