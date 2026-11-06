NABU displayed the smashed phones that SBU General Duka may have destroyed

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has released photographs of smashed cell phones that were likely destroyed during a search by General Serhiy Duka, a suspect in the “Carthage” case.

According to the NABU, during the investigative proceedings, Duka obstructed the detectives and attempted to destroy electronic devices. The head of the detective unit, Oleksandr Abakumov, also stated that the general threatened law enforcement officers with a pistol.

During the court hearing, Duka commented on the release of the photos and suggested contacting NABU for clarification. He called his arrest “revenge” by the bureau’s director, Semen Kryvonos.

Source: NABU

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

Earlier, during investigative actions by the High Anti-Corruption Court, General Duka (according to other reports, his security detail) threatened detectives with a firearm and prevented them from conducting a search, and on the same day, searches were also conducted at the residence of Anton Kravchuk, head of the SBU’s Main Directorate for Internal Security.

As a reminder, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced that they had served notices of suspicion to five members of a criminal organization that had been exposed the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer, as well as high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

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