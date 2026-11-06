SBU General Duka stated that he does not have 100 million hryvnias for bail

During a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court on November 6, Serhiy Duka, a suspect in the “Carthage” case, stated that he is ready to cooperate with the investigation and defend his innocence.

He assured the court that he does not plan to leave the country, but lacks the funds to pay the 100 million hryvnia bail requested by the prosecution. According to Duka, such a sum effectively leaves him with no alternative but to remain in custody.

The general also denied the NABU’s accusation that he obstructed a search. He claims that detectives tried to enter the grounds of his home by climbing over the fence, and that he was allegedly unaware of their arrival.

Duka called the allegations unfounded and stated that he considers them politically motivated.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has released photographs of smashed cell phones, which were likely destroyed during a search by General Serhiy Duka, a suspect in the “Carthage” case.

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

Earlier, during investigative actions by the High Anti-Corruption Court, General Duka (according to other reports, his security detail) threatened detectives with a firearm and prevented them from conducting the search, and on the same day, searches were also conducted at the residence of Anton Kravchuk, head of the SBU’s Main Directorate for Internal Security.

As a reminder, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced that they had served notices of suspicion to five members of a criminal organization that had been exposed the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer, as well as high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

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