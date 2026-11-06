The Security Service of Ukraine and the Luhansk Regional Prosecutor’s Office have gathered evidence and formally charged, in absentia, the head of the occupation-run correctional facility in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk.

According to the investigation, a former official at a local prison, who defected to the occupiers in 2014 and later became the head of the facility known as “Pretrial Detention Center No. 1,” organized the widespread torture of detained resistance movement members and civilians.

The detainees were held in overcrowded, unheated cells without food, water, or medical care, and were subjected to electric shock torture and systematic beatings, which resulted in broken limbs and serious illnesses. The suspect is charged with cruel treatment of the civilian population under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine; proceedings to bring him to justice are ongoing.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine.

As a reminder, the Security Service in Kramatorsk detained yet another traitor. He was coordinating a Russian missile strike on a local school.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an employee of “Ukrzaliznytsia” who was working for the Russian FSB. He was coordinating missile strikes on Kyiv.

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