Myronuk, a suspect in the Mindichgate case, was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

The High Anti-Corruption Court has changed the pretrial measure for Igor Myronyuk, a defendant in the “Mindichgate” case. Instead of being held in custody, he was released from the pretrial detention center and placed under 24-hour house arrest.

Judge Nogachevsky granted the motion filed by a senior NABU detective and changed the defendant’s pretrial measure to round-the-clock house arrest for a period of 60 days, that is, through January 3, 2027.

The decision was based on the expiration of the pre-trial investigation period and the fact that Myronyuk had been in custody for nearly one year.

Myronuk is prohibited from leaving his place of residence in Kyiv, must surrender his passports for travel abroad, and must wear an electronic ankle monitor.

As a reminder, in October, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the preventive measure against Ihor Myronyuk (Rocket) but reduced the bail amount from 85 million hryvnias to 25 million hryvnias.



This was reported by Censor.NET.

The court sharply reduced the bail for Midas case defendant Myronyuk.

It was also noted that the High Anti-Corruption Court did not change the pretrial measure for Midas case defendant Myronyuk.

We previously reported that Mironyuk, a defendant in the “Mindichgate” case, would remain in custody with a lower bail amount.

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