On November 6, at the age of 86, Metropolitan Platon of Theodosia and Kerch—born Vladimir Udovenko—passed away. He was one of the senior-most hierarchs of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. In December 2022, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions against him for supporting Russia’s actions and policies.

The statement noted that Platon died on November 6 at the age of 86. Volodymyr Udovenko was born on November 17, 1940, in the village of Uspenka in what was then the Voroshilovgrad Oblast, now the Luhansk Oblast. After graduating from high school in 1957, he entered the Odesa Uspensky Monastery as a novice.

In 1958, Udovenko began his studies at the Kyiv Theological Seminary. After its closure in 1960, he continued his education at the Odesa Theological Seminary. From 1961 to 1964, he served in the military. After graduating from the seminary in 1965, he enrolled in the Leningrad Theological Academy. He graduated in 1969 with a degree in theology. That same year, he began working as a staff member in the Department of External Church Relations. In 1972, he completed his postgraduate studies at the Moscow Theological Academy.

Platon’s Ecclesiastical Career

On April 14, 1971, Vladimir Udovenko took monastic vows and received the name Platon. Three days later, he was ordained a hierodeacon, and on September 12 of that same year, he was ordained a hieromonk. On November 3, 1972, Platon was elevated to the rank of archimandrite and sent to serve in the Diocese of Argentina. On December 16, 1973, his consecration as Bishop of Argentina and South America took place at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Moscow.

In 1977, he became an archbishop and was appointed patriarchal exarch for Central and South America. In 1980, Platon was appointed Archbishop of Sverdlovsk and Kurgan and was also entrusted with the administration of the Chelyabinsk Diocese. From 1981 to 1986, he served as deputy head of the Department for External Church Relations. In December 1984, he became Archbishop of Yaroslavl and Rostov. On November 1, 1993, Platon once again took the helm of the Argentine See. On February 29, 2004, he was elevated to the rank of metropolitan.

Transition to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and Sanctions by Ukraine

In 2012, Platon was relieved of his duties as head of the Argentine-American Diocese and was accepted into the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. On December 20, 2012, the Synod of the UOC-MP appointed him to lead the Diocese of Theodosius. He received the title of Metropolitan of Theodosius and Kerch.

However, in 2022, Vladimir Udovenko’s name appeared on the list of individuals against whom Ukraine imposed sanctions. The decision was adopted by the National Security and Defense Council on December 1, 2022. The basis for the restrictions was his support for the actions and policies of the Russian Federation, which, according to the Ukrainian authorities, undermine and threaten Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence, as well as its stability and security. The Information and Education Department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate announced the metropolitan’s death.

Vasyl Kovtash, a priest from the Chernivtsi region who had previously transferred to the OCU, stated in a video address his intention to return to the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

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