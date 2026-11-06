Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, commented publicly for the first time on the mention of his last name in the NABU recordings related to the “Carthage” case. He denied any involvement in corruption schemes and suggested that the information about him was leaked in order to remove him from the negotiation process.

According to the MP, he learned of the allegations against him while he was in Oslo. There, Arakhamia met with the President of Finland, the Prime Minister of Norway, and representatives of the negotiating team.

The politician linked the emergence of information about his possible involvement in corruption schemes to an attempt to influence his participation in the negotiations. He suggested that the goal of this campaign was to force him to step away from the negotiation process. “I believe this is being done to push me out of the negotiations,” Arakhamia stated. The head of the “Servant of the People” faction also mentioned civil society activists Daria Kalanyuk and Vitaliy Shabunin. According to him, they launched a campaign against him.

Arakhamia emphasized that he is not a defendant in the “Carthage” case and has not participated in any corruption schemes. To support his position, he noted that he had publicly taken a polygraph test. At the same time, the mere fact that the politician’s name is mentioned in NABU’s recordings does not mean that he has been formally charged or proven to be involved in a crime. Arakhamia rejected the accusations, calling them a smear campaign. Arakhamia made this statement during a visit to the United States.

On the eve of talks in Washington—in which Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, is participating on the Ukrainian side— Russian media outlets began circulating a report from the Anti-Corruption Action Center (ACAC) regarding possible criminal proceedings against the politician.

Markiyan Halabala, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, granted the Anti-Corruption Action Center’s complaint regarding the inaction of Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky.

Read us on