The IMF mission has begun its work in Ukraine

On Monday, November 9, an International Monetary Fund mission began its work in Ukraine. Fund representatives will hold talks on the combined second and third reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

Prishila Tofano, the IMF’s Resident Representative in Ukraine, announced that the mission is led by Gavin Gray.

“The IMF mission, led by Gavin Gray, is beginning discussions today with Ukrainian authorities in the context of the combined second and third reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF),” she said.

According to Prishila Tofano, the talks will focus primarily on the Ukrainian government’s macroeconomic and fiscal policy objectives, as well as key structural reforms.

The results of these discussions will be important for the further review of Ukraine’s cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund.

This is stated in an official IMF press release.

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers is working expeditiously to prepare the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 for its second reading in the Verkhovna Rada. The document must be aligned with the macroeconomic forecast and the cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund.

On October 27, the Verkhovna Rada began its first-reading review of Ukraine’s 2027 draft state budget. Lawmakers submitted a record 5,236 amendments to the document, and a vote on the draft as a whole is scheduled for today.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

The Rada’s Budget Committee also backed a bill on a military levy.

Zelenskyy signed a law imposing an export duty on stone, which will generate half a billion annually for the budget.

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