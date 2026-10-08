At a vocational school in the Odesa region, a teacher assaulted a student. Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko stated that the use of force against a student is unacceptable under any circumstances.

According to him, he personally discussed the situation with the institution’s director. Following the incident, the teacher was fired.

At the same time, Butenko emphasized that dismissal does not absolve the employee of responsibility. Law enforcement authorities must conduct a legal assessment of his actions.

The minister also stressed that there should be no place for violence, bullying, or humiliation in educational institutions.

Source: Andriy Butenko

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