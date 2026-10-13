The Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the National Police, detained a former judge of the Uman City and District Court—who is currently practicing law—for attempting to extort money from a contractor for the Ministry of Defense.

The suspect demanded 10% of the total contract amount from the business owner for the construction of a transit parking lot for Ukrainian Armed Forces military equipment in the Cherkasy region, threatening to use his connections to physically harm the businessman and his family if the demand was refused.

Law enforcement officials informed the detainee that he is suspected of violating Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion committed under martial law). The suspect is currently in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Source: Press Center of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Earlier, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of 14,000 dollars.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The SBU and the National Police uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

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