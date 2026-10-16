A 26-year-old man serving a sentence at a correctional facility near Kharkiv attempted to smuggle cannabis and the psychotropic substance PVP onto the facility’s grounds.

In November 2024, he purchased the prohibited substances while working outside the facility. They were hidden in a cigarette pack buried in a pile of sand. Correctional center staff discovered the package and called the police.

The man fully admitted his guilt. Taking into account his prior convictions and the portion of his sentence that remained unserved, the court ultimately sentenced him to 7 years in prison.

The verdict has not yet become final and may be appealed.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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