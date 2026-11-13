In the Khmelnytskyi region, two saboteurs were sentenced to 15 years in prison

The Dunaivets District Court found two local residents, aged 29 and 30, guilty of blowing up a railroad track at the behest of Russian intelligence agencies.

Each was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In December 2024, the men planted explosives on the stretch of track between the Yarmolynets and Dunaivtsi stations while a freight train was passing through. The engineer managed to stop the train, so no one was injured.

According to the investigation, the saboteurs were acting on orders from an FSB representative whom they had met through Telegram. They also installed a surveillance camera to monitor rail traffic.

The explosion damaged a rail and two ties. Ukrzaliznytsia spent nearly 91,000 hryvnias on repairs. The convicted individuals must reimburse this amount.

The verdict can still be appealed in the court of appeals.

Source: court verdict

The SBU exposed a Russian agent who blew up the car of a Dnipro City Council official.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to target local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of Defense Forces repair bases.

The SBU’s Counterintelligence Directorate detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence services.

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