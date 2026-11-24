In the Khmelnytskyi region, following an appeal filed by prosecutors, a 26-year-old woman’s prison sentence was increased from 2 years and 6 months to 3 years and 6 months. Due to her systematic failure to fulfill her parental responsibilities, her young son was left in a state of critical exhaustion.

After the boy’s birth in August 2024, his mother failed to provide him with adequate nutrition and care. Despite the child’s special needs due to his health condition, the woman ignored medical recommendations and refused to have him hospitalized.

In January 2025, the nearly six-month-old boy was admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition. He weighed only 2.8 kg—almost the same as at birth. His body weight deficit reached 53%.

Doctors diagnosed severe protein-energy malnutrition and extreme exhaustion. According to the expert assessment, these health conditions exhibited signs of severe bodily harm, posed a life-threatening risk, and, without timely medical care, could have led to the child’s death.

The family was under constant social supervision. However, despite the support and repeated warnings, the woman continued to neglect her son’s needs and spent her social benefits on her own needs. She had previously been held administratively liable for failing to fulfill her parental duties.

In July 2026, the trial court found the woman guilty of willful failure to fulfill her child-care obligations, resulting in serious consequences (Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and sentenced her to 2 years and 6 months in prison.

Prosecutors appealed the verdict, citing the leniency of the sentence and emphasizing the prolonged period of inadequate care, the serious consequences for the infant’s health, and the real threat to the child’s life.

The Court of Appeals agreed with the prosecutors’ arguments, overturned the sentence regarding the length of the punishment, and increased the prison term to 3 years and 6 months.

The woman has now been stripped of her parental rights. After receiving medical treatment, the boy is currently in a children’s facility. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General. In the Zhytomyr region, authorities are investigating the death of an infant in a hospital’s maternity ward. In the Carpathian region, an 18-year-old mother was sentenced to seven years for the murder of an infant. Three women were caught selling an infant to China for $6,000.

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