In the Odesa region, two officials will stand trial for overpaying more than 1 million hryvnias during the purchase of coal for a children's health resort

The director and a former official of a state-run children’s sanatorium in the Odesa region are accused of abuse of office in connection with the purchase of nearly 250 metric tons of coal. According to the investigation, the fuel was purchased at an inflated price, causing the state institution losses of over 1 million hryvnias.

According to investigators, in the spring of 2024, the sanatorium’s director decided to embezzle budget funds and enlisted a subordinate—who was responsible for organizing public procurements—to carry out the plan.

Law enforcement officials claim that, at the director’s request, the employee prepared documentation designed to ensure the victory of a pre-selected bidder. Specially prepared commercial proposals from selected companies were used to determine the expected cost of the procurement.

As a result, the sanatorium purchased nearly 250 metric tons of coal at a price of over 13,000 hryvnias per metric ton. At the same time, according to the prosecutor’s office, the market value of the fuel at that time was approximately 8,000 hryvnias per metric ton.

Subsequently, the director personally signed the payment documents, on the basis of which the supplier received the funds. The total amount of losses incurred by the state institution exceeded 1 million hryvnias.

Both officials are charged with abuse of office, and one of them is also charged with aiding and abetting this offense. The indictment has already been submitted to the court.

The Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police in the Odesa region provided operational support in the case. The pretrial investigation was conducted by a local police unit.

However, an indictment does not imply a finding of guilt; that must be determined by the court.

This was reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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