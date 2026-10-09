In the Ternopil region, a 43-year-old lieutenant colonel will stand trial; according to the investigation, promised, for 22,000 hryvnias, to influence the decision of the military medical commission (MMC) to help a servicemember stationed in eastern Ukraine transfer from the front lines to the rear.

The official was detained in May 2026 while receiving the promised money. He will now stand trial.

According to the investigation, the defendant held a position in a special-purpose government agency with law enforcement functions.

He told the wife and daughter of a servicemember serving in eastern Ukraine that, for a fee, he could influence officials on the MMC.

Specifically, the lieutenant colonel promised to help expedite the soldier’s medical examination and secure a decision declaring him fit for service in rear units.

According to the defendant, this required purchasing certain items and handing them over to officials of the military medical commission. He estimated their cost at 22,000 UAH.

In May 2026, the law enforcement officer was detained while receiving the specified amount. He was notified of his status as a suspect under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—abuse of influence.

Prosecutors have now filed an indictment with the court. If found guilty, the lieutenant colonel faces a fine or imprisonment for a term of 2 to 5 years.

This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Western Region.

In the Chernihiv region, more than 15,000 liters of diesel fuel were stolen from a border guard unit.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) has launched an anti-corruption campaign titled “Bribes Have Consequences.”

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) has not detained the SBU special forces officers involved in the shooting at GUR soldiers.

A video of a conflict involving gunfire between employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate in Kyiv is circulating online. The released footage shows a verbal altercation and shoving match between those involved in the incident, which later escalated into SBU special forces opening fire on GUR soldiers.

the shooting incident between representatives of the SBU and the Main Intelligence Directorate in Kyiv “absolutely shameful” and ordered a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called“absolutely shameful”

Read us on