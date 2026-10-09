In the Ternopil region, a lieutenant colonel promised to transfer a soldier from the front lines to the rear in exchange for 22,000 hryvnias
In the Ternopil region, a 43-year-old lieutenant colonel will stand trial; according to the investigation, promised, for 22,000 hryvnias, to influence the decision of the military medical commission (MMC) to help a servicemember stationed in eastern Ukraine transfer from the front lines to the rear.
The official was detained in May 2026 while receiving the promised money. He will now stand trial.
According to the investigation, the defendant held a position in a special-purpose government agency with law enforcement functions.
He told the wife and daughter of a servicemember serving in eastern Ukraine that, for a fee, he could influence officials on the MMC.
Specifically, the lieutenant colonel promised to help expedite the soldier’s medical examination and secure a decision declaring him fit for service in rear units.
According to the defendant, this required purchasing certain items and handing them over to officials of the military medical commission. He estimated their cost at 22,000 UAH.
In May 2026, the law enforcement officer was detained while receiving the specified amount. He was notified of his status as a suspect under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—abuse of influence.
Prosecutors have now filed an indictment with the court. If found guilty, the lieutenant colonel faces a fine or imprisonment for a term of 2 to 5 years.
This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Western Region.
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