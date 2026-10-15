In Zakarpattia, a priest was detained after shooting at passersby

A shooting occurred in the village of Vyshkovo in Zakarpattia, resulting in the deaths of two men and injuries to three others. According to the prosecutor’s office, a 45-year-old local resident, who is a clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, opened fire on passersby. Police have detained the man, and law enforcement officials are investigating the motives behind the attack.

In the village of Vyshkovo, Khust District, Zakarpattia Oblast, a man opened fire on passersby on the main street. As a result of the shooting, two people were killed and three others were injured. The police received a report of the shooting on October 15 at around 4:00 p.m. According to preliminary reports, an armed man was walking down the village’s main street and shooting at people. Two local residents, aged 62 and 64, were killed in the attack. Three other victims were taken to the hospital, where medical personnel are providing them with the necessary care.

The shooter was apprehended within minutes

After receiving reports of the attack, law enforcement launched a special police operation called “Grim.” It was carried out in the Khust district to locate the armed man and apprehend him. According to the prosecutor’s office, police managed to apprehend the suspect within minutes.

He turned out to be a 45-year-old local resident. According to the prosecutor’s office, the man is a clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. After his arrest, urgent investigative procedures were initiated. Law enforcement officials must establish all the circumstances of the attack and determine what led up to the shooting.

What is known about the investigation

An investigative team, medical personnel, and experts are working at the scene. Law enforcement officials are collecting evidence, determining the sequence of events, and establishing other details of the incident. The shooter’s motives have not yet been disclosed. The prosecutor’s office’s statement also does not provide details on whether the suspect knew his victims or whether there were any conflicts between them. So far, two people are known to have been killed and three wounded. Investigators are expected to determine the further circumstances of the shooting as part of the criminal investigation. This was reported by the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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