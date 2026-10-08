Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors from the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office, two men were notified that they are suspected of extorting money through threats. This involves a crime committed by a group of individuals acting in concert under martial law, in violation of Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, two residents of the Korosten District, under the pretext of collecting a fictitious debt, demanded $8,000 from the victim. The men also threatened to inflict bodily harm on him.

Fearing for his safety, the “debtor” turned to law enforcement and, under their supervision, handed over part of the sum—$1,000—to the extortionists.

However, the suspects did not cease their criminal activities and, a few days later, were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine immediately after receiving the remaining amount—$7,000.

The suspects have been placed in pretrial detention without the right to bail.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr Oblast, with operational support from the Zhytomyr Oblast Department of the National Police of Ukraine. This was reported by the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office. Nearly 9 million hryvnias were embezzled from the construction of a school shelter in Kherson. In the Chernihiv region, over 15,000 liters of diesel fuel were embezzled from a border guard unit. The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) has launched an anti-corruption campaign titled “Bribes Have Consequences.” The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) did not detain SBU special forces officers for firing on GUR soldiers. A video of a conflict involving gunfire between employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate in Kyiv is circulating online. The released footage shows a verbal altercation and shoving match between those involved in the incident, which later escalated into SBU special forces opening fire on GUR operatives.

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