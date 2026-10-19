Nadya Dorofeeva spoke openly for the first time about her surgery for a breast tumor

Ukrainian singer Nadia Dorofeeva revealed that she underwent surgery to remove a benign tumor in her breast. The artist urged women to pay close attention to their health and not to skip regular medical checkups.

In October—which is dedicated worldwide to raising awareness about breast cancer—the singer decided to draw attention to the importance of prevention and early diagnosis.

In the past, doctors diagnosed the singer with a fibroadenoma. This is the most common benign breast tumor, which most often occurs in young women.

Fortunately, doctors detected the problem in time and successfully performed surgery to remove the growth. The singer posted a photo to remind young women of the importance of checkups.

“This photo is a reminder from me that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And it’s a reason to finally schedule a checkup if you’ve been putting it off for a long time. It was thanks to early diagnosis that I once discovered a fibroadenoma and had it removed,” Nadia wrote.

The star added that she has been going to a trusted clinic for several years now, and sincerely advised everyone to find a doctor they can fully trust.

On her Instagram page, she shared her personal story of battling the disease.

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