Renowned Ukrainian pediatrician and academician Yuriy Antipkin has died

Yuriy Antypkin, a renowned Ukrainian pediatrician, academician of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Medical Sciences, and professor, has died at the age of 77. He was 76 years old.

Yuriy Antypkin served as Director General of the All-Ukrainian Center for Motherhood and Childhood of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, President of the Association of Pediatricians of Ukraine, an Honored Worker of Science and Technology, and a laureate of the State Prize of Ukraine in Science and Technology.

He was born on June 26, 1950, in Kyiv. In 1975, he graduated from the Kyiv Medical Institute, after which he began working at the Institute of Pediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology.

From 1995 to 2005, he served as the institution’s first deputy director and later became its director. In 2007, he was elected an academician of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine in the specialty of “pediatrics.”

As noted on the website of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, Antypkin’s scientific work focused on the study of respiratory diseases in children, calcium metabolism disorders, vitamin D deficiency, and the impact of adverse environmental factors on health.

The scientist paid particular attention to studying the consequences of the Chernobyl disaster for children and pregnant women. He participated in the development of the state programs “Children of Ukraine,” “Children of Chernobyl,” and “Reproductive Health of the Nation.”

Over the course of his career, Antypkin published more than 550 scientific works, including 30 monographs, textbooks, and manuals. He was also the author of 34 patents and supervised 33 doctoral and candidate of sciences degree recipients.

For his contribution to the development of medicine, the scientist was awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 5th class, in 2017 and 4th class in 2021.

Source: Glavkom

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