The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is preparing to consider an updated bill to increase penalties for evading mobilization and desertion. This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

The head of government emphasized that the issue of army manpower remains critical due to combat casualties, fatalities, those missing in action, and the need to rotate service members who have been on the front lines for an extended period.

Commenting on remarks from the business community regarding changes to reservation rules, Koretskyi noted that consideration of a long-standing legislative initiative will be expedited to ensure adequate replenishment of the Defense Forces’ ranks.

Source: Serhiy Koretsky’s interview with

?si=0ZKbiboXNg_ZVzEC">the BBC.

Earlier, a court in Volyn sentenced a servicemember to five years in prison for twice leaving his post without authorization after participating in combat operations and sustaining injuries.

On June 16, law enforcement officers in Zakarpattia dismantled a network involved in the illegal smuggling of men of draft age across the state border. According to the investigation, the 19-year-old organizer of the scheme was detained while attempting to smuggle people into Romania for $4,000.

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